Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Gianine Burgo, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Gianine Burgo works at Easter Seals Dgnstc and Trmnt Center in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Easter Seals Dgnstc and Trmnt Center
    103 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 292-5831
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Sep 25, 2019
    Gianine has been seeing my 3 kids for years, she involves them in all decisions, answers any questions, and really listens to what is being said by the kids to be able to assist them in their growth in this field. She is a wonderful, caring, understanding and compassionate person who looks out for her patients best interests. The other great thing is their are 2 waiting rooms, the main one and then a quieter one with toys that is rarely used and my boys love waiting there as they can lounge and be comfortable.
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760609341
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gianine Burgo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gianine Burgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gianine Burgo works at Easter Seals Dgnstc and Trmnt Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Gianine Burgo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gianine Burgo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gianine Burgo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gianine Burgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gianine Burgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
