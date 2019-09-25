Gianine Burgo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gianine Burgo, NPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gianine Burgo, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Gianine Burgo works at
Locations
Easter Seals Dgnstc and Trmnt Center103 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 292-5831
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gianine has been seeing my 3 kids for years, she involves them in all decisions, answers any questions, and really listens to what is being said by the kids to be able to assist them in their growth in this field. She is a wonderful, caring, understanding and compassionate person who looks out for her patients best interests. The other great thing is their are 2 waiting rooms, the main one and then a quieter one with toys that is rarely used and my boys love waiting there as they can lounge and be comfortable.
About Gianine Burgo, NPP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760609341
Frequently Asked Questions
Gianine Burgo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gianine Burgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gianine Burgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gianine Burgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.