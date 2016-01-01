Overview

Dr. Gia-Hung Phan, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.



Dr. Phan works at Phan Non-Surgical Care Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.