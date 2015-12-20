See All Clinical Psychologists in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elizabeth, NJ. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    371 Morris Ave Ste 2, Elizabeth, NJ 07208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2015
    Very caring and helpful listener and patient problem solver
    — Dec 20, 2015
    About Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1811164700
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Trinitas Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
    Medical Education

    Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Meance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Meance speaks French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

