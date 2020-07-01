See All Physicians Assistants in Steubenville, OH
German Ortiz, MPAS Icon-share Share Profile

German Ortiz, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

German Ortiz, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Steubenville, OH. 

German Ortiz works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Family Care Centers
    4232 Mall Dr, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About German Ortiz, MPAS

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1629213228
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

German Ortiz, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if German Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

German Ortiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

German Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

German Ortiz works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on German Ortiz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed German Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with German Ortiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with German Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with German Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

