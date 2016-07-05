Overview

Geriann Gallagher, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They graduated from Rush Medical College (IL) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Geriann Gallagher works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.