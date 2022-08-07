See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Reno, NV
Overview

Geri Goddard, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV. 

Geri Goddard works at Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr
    615 Sierra Rose Dr Ste 3, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 234-3923

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.9
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(31)
Aug 07, 2022
I've been with Geri for a little over a month and she has absolutely changed my life for the better. I am in my 60s and a female, and she understands how autism is in females, she also diagnosed me with ADHD, which was confirmed by a psychiatrist. After over 40 years of therapy I finally found someone who listens to me and works on what's going on with me instead of just rehashing my childhood over and over.
Carson — Aug 07, 2022
Photo: Geri Goddard, MA
About Geri Goddard, MA

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366651879
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Geri Goddard, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geri Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Geri Goddard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Geri Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Geri Goddard works at Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr in Reno, NV. View the full address on Geri Goddard’s profile.

40 patients have reviewed Geri Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geri Goddard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geri Goddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geri Goddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

