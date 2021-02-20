See All Physicians Assistants in Sterling Heights, MI
Geri Garlo, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Geri Garlo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Geri Garlo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sterling Heights, MI. 

Geri Garlo works at Silas Private Duty Services Inc in Sterling Heights, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Leigh Dobbs, PA
Leigh Dobbs, PA
0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Swabash, PA-C
Michael Swabash, PA-C
10 (19)
View Profile
Nicole Casady, PA-C
Nicole Casady, PA-C
10 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Silas Private Duty Services Inc
    35200 Dequindre Rd Ste 600, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-0315

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Geri Garlo?

Feb 20, 2021
My visit was outstanding. She answered all my questions and was very thorough. She was attentive and compassionate. I would definitely recommend Mrs Garlo to anyone who seeking professional medical care.
— Feb 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Geri Garlo, PA
How would you rate your experience with Geri Garlo, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Geri Garlo to family and friends

Geri Garlo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Geri Garlo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Geri Garlo, PA.

About Geri Garlo, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871090308
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Geri Garlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Geri Garlo works at Silas Private Duty Services Inc in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Geri Garlo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Geri Garlo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geri Garlo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geri Garlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geri Garlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Geri Garlo, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.