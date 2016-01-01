See All Dermatologists in Middletown, DE
Gerard Stroup, PA

Dermatology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Gerard Stroup, PA is a dermatologist in Middletown, DE. He currently practices at SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.
    102 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 364-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Independence Blue Cross
  • Medicaid
  • Tricare

About Gerard Stroup, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1730195058
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • MCP Hahnemann University
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
