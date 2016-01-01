Gerard Stroup, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerard Stroup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gerard Stroup, PA
Overview
Gerard Stroup, PA is a dermatologist in Middletown, DE. He currently practices at SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.102 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 364-2000Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Tricare
About Gerard Stroup, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1730195058
Education & Certifications
- MCP Hahnemann University
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Gerard Stroup?
Frequently Asked Questions
Gerard Stroup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gerard Stroup accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gerard Stroup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Gerard Stroup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerard Stroup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerard Stroup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerard Stroup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.