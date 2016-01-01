Dr. Figurelli accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerard Figurelli, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Figurelli, PHD is a Psychologist in Bayonne, NJ.
Dr. Figurelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Psychotherapy Associates Inc.479 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-0142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figurelli?
About Dr. Gerard Figurelli, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1669674560
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figurelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figurelli works at
Dr. Figurelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figurelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figurelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figurelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.