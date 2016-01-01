See All Neuropsychologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD

Neuropsychology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from none.

Dr. Chambers works at Gerard Chambers PsyD, PhD in San Jose, CA with other offices in Capitola, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gerard Chambers PsyD, PhD
    1120 Mckendrie St, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 208-1554
  2. 2
    Gerard Chambers PsyD PhD
    2140 41st Ave, Capitola, CA 95010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 208-1554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chambers to family and friends

    Dr. Chambers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chambers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD.

    About Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679753156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuropsychological Associates
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boat-Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brevard Outpatient Alternative Treatment
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • none
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mid America Nazarene University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chambers accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.