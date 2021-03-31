Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Largo, FL.
Dr. Boutin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Psychological Solutions13787 Belcher Rd S, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 518-7294Monday6:00am - 6:30pmTuesday6:00am - 6:30pmWednesday6:00am - 6:30pmThursday6:00am - 6:30pmFriday6:00am - 6:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boutin?
I’m really surprised to see any negative reviews of Dr Boutin. My first visit was simple dialogue. He was very friendly and professional and at the end of the session he seemed to know exactly where I was and what I needed. I would recommend him highly and will continue to see him.
About Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083749386
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boutin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutin works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.