See All Clinical Psychologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Largo, FL. 

Dr. Boutin works at Sunshine Psychiatric Associates, LLC in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychological Solutions
    13787 Belcher Rd S, Largo, FL 33771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 518-7294
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boutin?

    Mar 31, 2021
    I’m really surprised to see any negative reviews of Dr Boutin. My first visit was simple dialogue. He was very friendly and professional and at the end of the session he seemed to know exactly where I was and what I needed. I would recommend him highly and will continue to see him.
    Cameron D — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boutin to family and friends

    Dr. Boutin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boutin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD.

    About Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083749386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boutin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boutin works at Sunshine Psychiatric Associates, LLC in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boutin’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerard Boutin, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.