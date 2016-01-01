See All Psychotherapists in Morganville, NJ
Geralyn Rafat, MA

Psychotherapy
5 (2)
Overview

Geralyn Rafat, MA is a Psychotherapist in Morganville, NJ. 

Geralyn Rafat works at Tracy Trattner, LCSW in Morganville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tracy Trattner, LCSW
    705 Ginesi Dr, Morganville, NJ 07751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 598-6781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Geralyn Rafat, MA

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1285067140
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Geralyn Rafat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Geralyn Rafat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Geralyn Rafat works at Tracy Trattner, LCSW in Morganville, NJ. View the full address on Geralyn Rafat’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Geralyn Rafat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geralyn Rafat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geralyn Rafat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geralyn Rafat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

