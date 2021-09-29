See All Clinical Psychologists in Hattiesburg, MS
Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.

Dr. Datz works at Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates
    Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates
1 Commerce Dr Ste 106, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 255-1618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forrest General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Ankle Injury
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pre-Surgical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 29, 2021
    Great staff and environment. Dr Datz takes the time to review information and offer feedback. Works with other providers to create a complete treatment plan.
    Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972616076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
