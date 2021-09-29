Overview

Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.



Dr. Datz works at Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.