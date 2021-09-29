Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD
Dr. Geralyn Datz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates, 1 Commerce Dr Ste 106, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Forrest General Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great staff and environment. Dr Datz takes the time to review information and offer feedback. Works with other providers to create a complete treatment plan.
Clinical Psychology
18 years of experience
English
- 1972616076
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center New Orleans
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Datz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Datz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Datz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datz.
