Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfield, CT. 

Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi works at Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield University
    1073 N Benson Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 293-2268
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Diabetes
Allergies
Asthma
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2020
    Awesome experience!
    JT — Dec 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C
    About Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245237866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi works at Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

