See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Yuba City, CA
Gerald Thauberger, MS Icon-share Share Profile

Gerald Thauberger, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gerald Thauberger, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Yuba City, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1095 Stafford Way Ste E, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 615-4570
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gerald Thauberger?

    Sep 16, 2017
    I have been with this therapist for over 2 years now, working through various issues and ongoing life crises, and I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have found him. I have seen multiple therapists in my life, and Jerry has proven to be the kindest, most compassionate, and most helpful of all of them, which is why I have stayed with him for so long and intend to continue. He is an attentive listener who provides invaluable counsel, and he has helped me more than I can truly convey.
    Yuba City, CA — Sep 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gerald Thauberger, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Gerald Thauberger, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gerald Thauberger to family and friends

    Gerald Thauberger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gerald Thauberger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gerald Thauberger, MS.

    About Gerald Thauberger, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255353793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gerald Thauberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Gerald Thauberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Thauberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Thauberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Thauberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gerald Thauberger, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.