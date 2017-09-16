Gerald Thauberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gerald Thauberger, MS
Overview
Gerald Thauberger, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Yuba City, CA.
Locations
- 1 1095 Stafford Way Ste E, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 615-4570
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with this therapist for over 2 years now, working through various issues and ongoing life crises, and I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have found him. I have seen multiple therapists in my life, and Jerry has proven to be the kindest, most compassionate, and most helpful of all of them, which is why I have stayed with him for so long and intend to continue. He is an attentive listener who provides invaluable counsel, and he has helped me more than I can truly convey.
About Gerald Thauberger, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
