Dr. Gerald Showalter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Harrisonburg, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Augusta Health.



Dr. Showalter works at Valley MedPsych in Harrisonburg, VA with other offices in Waynesboro, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.