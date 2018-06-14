Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Ross, OD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Ross, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Spectrum Eyecare Center Inc1622 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 755-6820
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Great DR., Great selection of glasses, great office and staff.
About Dr. Gerald Ross, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.