See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Gerald Merrell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Gerald Merrell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gerald Merrell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Gerald Merrell works at Novant Health Urology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Urology - Wilmington
    1814 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4890
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gerald Merrell?

    Jun 14, 2017
    I recently moved from Wilmington, NC but was a patient (and friend) of Gerald for 17 years. I hold Gerald in the highest regard for his knowledge, professionalism, feedback & going the extra mile in keeping me healthy while managing some very difficult urology issues (including dysreflexia) relating to my special needs as a person with a long-time Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). I will miss Gerald very much and highly recommend him to my family & friends!
    Dave in Statesville, NC — Jun 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gerald Merrell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Gerald Merrell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gerald Merrell to family and friends

    Gerald Merrell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gerald Merrell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gerald Merrell, PA-C.

    About Gerald Merrell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1467400556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gerald Merrell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerald Merrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gerald Merrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gerald Merrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gerald Merrell works at Novant Health Urology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Gerald Merrell’s profile.

    Gerald Merrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Merrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Merrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Merrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.