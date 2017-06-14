Gerald Merrell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerald Merrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gerald Merrell, PA-C
Gerald Merrell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Gerald Merrell works at
Novant Health Urology - Wilmington1814 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4890
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Gerald Merrell?
I recently moved from Wilmington, NC but was a patient (and friend) of Gerald for 17 years. I hold Gerald in the highest regard for his knowledge, professionalism, feedback & going the extra mile in keeping me healthy while managing some very difficult urology issues (including dysreflexia) relating to my special needs as a person with a long-time Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). I will miss Gerald very much and highly recommend him to my family & friends!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1467400556
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Gerald Merrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gerald Merrell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Gerald Merrell using Healthline FindCare.
Gerald Merrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gerald Merrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Merrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Merrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Merrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.