Gerald Kelty, PA

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gerald Kelty, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. 

Gerald Kelty works at Foothill Family Clinic LLC in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Family Clinic LLC
    13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 900-4090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr. Kelty is incredible personable, informative, and open. I feel comfortable asking all questions I have and know he will explain all answers and available options. He is very present in the room, and I feel I’m getting the best possible care with him.
    Ashley Bostrom — Nov 16, 2021
    About Gerald Kelty, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417989823
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gerald Kelty, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerald Kelty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gerald Kelty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gerald Kelty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gerald Kelty works at Foothill Family Clinic LLC in Draper, UT. View the full address on Gerald Kelty’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Gerald Kelty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Kelty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Kelty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Kelty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

