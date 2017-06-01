Dr. Gerald Johnson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Johnson, DC
Overview
Dr. Gerald Johnson, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8840 Madison Blvd Ste 102, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (205) 461-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson knows his trade extremely well. Also he exudes ease and compassion. This culmination of knowledge and an ability to comprehend exactly what the patient is saying is Paramount in the making of an excellent physician. He is up on the current trend and technology and is often adding new tools to his practice. Truly a kind and knowledgeable Man you should see first, before heading to the pill mill for relief of pain of which relates to the spine, or any of it's offshoots. Super pro.
About Dr. Gerald Johnson, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1396897252
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
