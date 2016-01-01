Gerald Hanson Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gerald Hanson Jr, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gerald Hanson Jr, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Gerald Hanson Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Government Duties On7011 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 970-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gerald Hanson Jr?
About Gerald Hanson Jr, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811386261
Frequently Asked Questions
Gerald Hanson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gerald Hanson Jr works at
Gerald Hanson Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Hanson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Hanson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Hanson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.