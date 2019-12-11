Dr. Gerald Furnari, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furnari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Furnari, OD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Furnari, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Furnari works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Eyecare Centers948 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 247-2331
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Furnari is the best private practice eye doctor is South Florida. He is especially knowledgeable about contact lenses.
About Dr. Gerald Furnari, OD
- Optometry
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1619965084
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furnari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furnari accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furnari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furnari speaks Creole and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Furnari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furnari.
