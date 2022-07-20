Dr. Gerald Brescia, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Brescia, DC
Dr. Gerald Brescia, DC is a Chiropractor in Schenectady, NY.
Dr. Brescia works at
Chiropractic Associates1756 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 346-2225
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Truly a miracle worker. My husband and I are both so happy to be his patients. Super nice guy who knows exactly how to fix you up fast. Walk into his office in pain, walk out feeling like a whole new person. Highly, highly recommend!
About Dr. Gerald Brescia, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245254689
Dr. Brescia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brescia accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brescia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brescia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brescia.
