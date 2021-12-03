Gerald Bortz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gerald Bortz, LPC
Overview
Gerald Bortz, LPC is a Counselor in Spring, TX.
Gerald Bortz works at
Locations
Northwest Houston Physical Therapy Gp1001 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 190, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-0733
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've never felt like I've totally connected with a counselor who was really able to help me in my adult years until I met Mr. Bortz. He really helps you think for yourself and resolve your own issues so that you can carry that onward outside of therapy for future use.
About Gerald Bortz, LPC
Frequently Asked Questions
Gerald Bortz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gerald Bortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Gerald Bortz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Bortz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Bortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Bortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.