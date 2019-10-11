Georgina Cabrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Georgina Cabrera, RNP
Georgina Cabrera, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Healthcare Partners Medical Group988 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 799-4194Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She's the best! She referred me to City of Hope when I was diagnosed with cancer. My primary care doctor had made me feel like a hypochondriac when I had told her of my symptoms, NP Cabrera wasted no time referring me out!!! You can't go wrong with her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699954867
