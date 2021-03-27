See All Physicians Assistants in Boulder, CO
Georgianne Cotton, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Georgianne Cotton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Georgianne Cotton works at Crossroads Medical Center, Boulder CO in Boulder, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Medical Center
    2919 Valmont Rd Ste 104, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 887-9449
  2. 2
    University of Denver Health and Counseling Center
    2240 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 871-2205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2021
    
    About Georgianne Cotton, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871951194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgianne Cotton, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgianne Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Georgianne Cotton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Georgianne Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Georgianne Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgianne Cotton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgianne Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgianne Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

