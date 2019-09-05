Georgianna Dart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Georgianna Dart
Offers telehealth
Overview
Georgianna Dart is a Neuropsychologist in Edison, NJ.
Georgianna Dart works at
Locations
JFK Hackensack Meridian Health65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dart is very professional. A good listener and offers great feed back. I highly recommend her!
About Georgianna Dart
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1750644324
Frequently Asked Questions
Georgianna Dart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgianna Dart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Georgianna Dart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgianna Dart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgianna Dart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgianna Dart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.