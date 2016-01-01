Georgia Daniel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Georgia Daniel
Offers telehealth
Overview
Georgia Daniel is a dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. She currently practices at Mountain State Medical Specialties. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
-
2
Mountain State Medical Spec100 Seneca Rd, Elkins, WV 26241 Directions (304) 637-2777
-
3
Mountain State Dermatology800 Grand Central Mall Ste 3, Vienna, WV 26105 Directions (304) 865-0555
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Georgia Daniel
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1548371503
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Georgia Daniel?
Frequently Asked Questions
Georgia Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgia Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Georgia Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgia Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgia Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgia Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.