Georgia Buckley, PA-C

Georgia Buckley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Georgia Buckley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Georgia Buckley works at Cornerstone Family Practice & Urgent Care, PLLC in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Family Practice
    2573 Ravenhill Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 307-1576
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Family Practice & Urgent Care, PLLC
    2547 Ravenhill Dr Ste 104, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 307-1576
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2017
    She is very good Doctor, she listen and take her time to help and she is very caring.
    Gudrun in Fayetteville — Dec 05, 2017
    About Georgia Buckley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205862547
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgia Buckley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgia Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Georgia Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Georgia Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Georgia Buckley works at Cornerstone Family Practice & Urgent Care, PLLC in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Georgia Buckley’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Georgia Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgia Buckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgia Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgia Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

