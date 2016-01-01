See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Georgena Wiley, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Georgena Wiley, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Georgena Wiley, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Georgena Wiley works at Wal-mart Stores Texas LLC in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Munzon, NP
Rebecca Munzon, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Gibson Hernandez, RN
Gibson Hernandez, RN
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Wal-mart Stores Texas LLC
    4801 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 557-8706
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Georgena Wiley?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Georgena Wiley, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Georgena Wiley, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Georgena Wiley to family and friends

    Georgena Wiley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Georgena Wiley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Georgena Wiley, RN.

    About Georgena Wiley, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346587680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgena Wiley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Georgena Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Georgena Wiley works at Wal-mart Stores Texas LLC in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Georgena Wiley’s profile.

    Georgena Wiley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Georgena Wiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgena Wiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgena Wiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Georgena Wiley, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.