Georgena Wiley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Georgena Wiley, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Georgena Wiley, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Georgena Wiley works at
Locations
Wal-mart Stores Texas LLC4801 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 557-8706
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Georgena Wiley, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346587680
Frequently Asked Questions
Georgena Wiley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgena Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Georgena Wiley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Georgena Wiley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgena Wiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgena Wiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.