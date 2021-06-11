Overview

Dr. Georgeanne Freeman, MPH is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at Downtown Doctor in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.