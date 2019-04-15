See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, SC
Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, SC. 

Georgeanna Lowdermilk works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Vicki Roberts, PA-C
Vicki Roberts, PA-C
10 (53)
View Profile
Anna Scott, PA-C
Anna Scott, PA-C
10 (43)
View Profile
Michelle Evans, PA-C
Michelle Evans, PA-C
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    USC medical group orthopedic center
    104 Saluda Pointe Dr, Lexington, SC 29072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 907-7463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    USC medical group orthopedics at parkridge
    100 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 320, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 907-7463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Compression Fracture
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Back Disorders
Compression Fracture
Lumbar Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Georgeanna Lowdermilk?

    Apr 15, 2019
    Excellent provider. Didnt need surgery but still offered options that were effective. Staff was great too.
    — Apr 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Georgeanna Lowdermilk to family and friends

    Georgeanna Lowdermilk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Georgeanna Lowdermilk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C.

    About Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861794786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgeanna Lowdermilk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Georgeanna Lowdermilk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Georgeanna Lowdermilk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgeanna Lowdermilk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgeanna Lowdermilk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgeanna Lowdermilk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.