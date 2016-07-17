See All Clinical Psychologists in Moorestown, NJ
Clinical Psychology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Zeo, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Moorestown, NJ. 

Dr. Zeo works at George A. Zeo, Psy.D. in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Quakertown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George A. Zeo, Psy.D.
    770 Marne Hwy, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 218-2601
  2. 2
    George A. Zeo, Psy.D.
    312 W Broad St, Quakertown, PA 18951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 218-2601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Addiction Treatment
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 17, 2016
    Caring considerate compassionate
    Karen in Quakertown, PA — Jul 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Zeo, PSY.D
    About Dr. George Zeo, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699989533
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Zeo, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

