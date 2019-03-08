Dr. George Williams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Williams, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Williams, PHD is a Psychologist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Behavioral Pediatric & Family Therapy Program4501 S 70th St Ste 120, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (208) 734-1281
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr George is amazing! He has worked miracles with my son and my son's friend with concussion recovery. If your child has been cursed with concussions from sports this man is the answer! Dr George improved my son's headaches, sleeping and irritability without any sort of medication. He also has held my son to accountability on communication with how he is resting and feeling.
About Dr. George Williams, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942387659
Dr. Williams works at
