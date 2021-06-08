Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Tierney, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Tierney, PHD is a Psychologist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 Wilsey Sq Ste 232, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 652-5384
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney?
The best measure of a therapist is not who you are when you walk through his door, it's who you've become when your ready to stand on your own. When I first met Dr. T, I was a shell of person, dealing with MDD, and severe PTSD. I couldn't even look up from the floor our first few meetings. It was not an instant fix, but he stayed the course, with me and he helped me stay " in the struggle" even when I was at my most desperate. He helped me development healthy coping mechanisms, and a less passive approach to life. I am very happy and very grateful for his help during the times I most needed it.
About Dr. George Tierney, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588782510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.