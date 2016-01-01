See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
George Skulikidis, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

George Skulikidis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

George Skulikidis works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hospital For Special Surgery
    525 E 71st St Ofc 5, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2138

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Concussion
Migraine
Neurological Diseases
Concussion
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurological Diseases
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1285717611
    George Skulikidis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Skulikidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    George Skulikidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    George Skulikidis works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on George Skulikidis’s profile.

    George Skulikidis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with George Skulikidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Skulikidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Skulikidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

