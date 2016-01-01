Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Schulz, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Schulz, PHD is a Psychologist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Schulz works at
Locations
Be Well Direct Care5178 Blazer Pkwy Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 766-0379
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Schulz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780909788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.