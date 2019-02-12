See All Psychologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Sachs works at Childrens Inst Intl-burton E Green Ctr in Torrance, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Inst Intl-burton E Green Ctr
    21810 Normandie Ave, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 385-5100
  2. 2
    New York Neuromodulation Medical Pllc
    235 W 76th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 807-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Autism
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Autism
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sachs?

Feb 12, 2019
Doctor George Sachs helps children who suffer from emotional issues and behavioral problems. I guarantee that your children, and family, will improve after just one session with Doctor George Sachs. I strongly recommend Sachs Center and you cannot place a price on a healthy and happy family. Thank you so much George.
SEOJames in Boca Raton, FL — Feb 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D
How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sachs to family and friends

Dr. Sachs' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sachs

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D.

About Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Adolescent Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265559462
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Children's Institute
Residency
Internship
  • Children's Insititute
Internship
Medical Education
  • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Emory University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.