Dr. Raquel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Raquel, DC
Overview
Dr. George Raquel, DC is a Chiropractor in Waipahu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste B1-3, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 676-1717
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Raquel, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1356425532
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raquel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raquel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raquel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raquel.
