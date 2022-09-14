See All Chiropractors in Youngstown, OH
Dr. George Phillips, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Phillips, DC is a Chiropractor in Youngstown, OH. 

Dr. Phillips works at Austintown Family Chiropractic Center in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austintown Family Chiropractic Center
    253 S Canfield Niles Rd Ste B, Youngstown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 793-6790

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dr Phillips is a lifesaver! I highly recommend him to family and friends. He and his assistant are truly amazing individuals! So professional, along with compassion for their patients, as they take the time to listen to them! Dr is a highly educated Physician, with whom practices kindness and caring along with having passion for his job! He listened to me., With that he knew what to do and what was needed. He acted immediately! A lifesaver. I put my trust in Dr George Phillips.
Anna Maria Gaydos — Sep 14, 2022
About Dr. George Phillips, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841204344
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Phillips, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phillips works at Austintown Family Chiropractic Center in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

