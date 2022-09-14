Dr. George Phillips, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Phillips, DC
Dr. George Phillips, DC is a Chiropractor in Youngstown, OH.
Dr. Phillips works at
Austintown Family Chiropractic Center, 253 S Canfield Niles Rd Ste B, Youngstown, OH 44515
Dr Phillips is a lifesaver! I highly recommend him to family and friends. He and his assistant are truly amazing individuals! So professional, along with compassion for their patients, as they take the time to listen to them! Dr is a highly educated Physician, with whom practices kindness and caring along with having passion for his job! He listened to me., With that he knew what to do and what was needed. He acted immediately! A lifesaver. I put my trust in Dr George Phillips.
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
