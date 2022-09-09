See All Nurse Practitioners in Amarillo, TX
George Peterson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
George Peterson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX. 

George Peterson works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Susan Neese MD
    1215 S Coulter St Ste 202, Amarillo, TX 79106 (806) 677-2039
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Sep 09, 2022
    He is amazing and truly cares about his patients. He listens to your concerns and does everything he can to help make sure your well taken care of. He saved my little girls life by hearing out my concerns when no other physicians wouldn’t hear me out. Highly recommend.
    Brooke S. — Sep 09, 2022
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1295139855
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

