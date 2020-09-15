Dr. Medzerian Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Medzerian Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Medzerian Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Medzerian Jr works at
Locations
Laura Armstrong and Associates LLC850 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-0013
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal. Trust is an enormous issue in this field. Without trust and compassion, I feel the session would be useless. At the end of the first hour I felt completely at ease. He did not need to promote his ego because he was honest and genuine. Two traits exceedingly rare and refreshing.
About Dr. George Medzerian Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134284920
Frequently Asked Questions
