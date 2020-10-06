George Lester, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
George Lester, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Locations
Solutions--center for Applied Psychology Inc.800 Compton Rd Unit 1, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Directions (513) 521-4405
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lester Is a great psychologist he is comfortable to talk to, he uses various techniques to help you. He has a great sense of humor and shows great compassion.
About George Lester, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619029998
Frequently Asked Questions
George Lester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
George Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
George Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
George Lester works at
2 patients have reviewed George Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.