See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, SC
George Harrison III Icon-share Share Profile

George Harrison III

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

George Harrison III is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

George Harrison III works at Health 1st in Florence, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Tammy Huckabee, FNP-C
Tammy Huckabee, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Miller, NP
Rebecca Miller, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP
Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP
2 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health 1st
    311 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 662-2811
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with George Harrison III?

    Oct 28, 2017
    I'm a new patient of his at Hope Health in Florence I must say he is a welcomed addition to the Staff, You can see in his face that concern which is genuine concern and caring for his patients something most doctors have appeared to have lost over the years believe me when I say I have had many It takes the our trust in our doctors. As well as our doctors need to trust in, us so. Give him a chance thanks,
    Rhea Amerson in Lamar Sc — Oct 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: George Harrison III
    How would you rate your experience with George Harrison III?
    • Likelihood of recommending George Harrison III to family and friends

    George Harrison III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with George Harrison III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about George Harrison III.

    About George Harrison III

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336590306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    George Harrison III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    George Harrison III works at Health 1st in Florence, SC. View the full address on George Harrison III’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed George Harrison III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Harrison III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Harrison III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Harrison III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you George Harrison III?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.