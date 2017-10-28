George Harrison III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
George Harrison III
Overview
George Harrison III is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
George Harrison III works at
Locations
-
1
Health 1st311 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 662-2811
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a new patient of his at Hope Health in Florence I must say he is a welcomed addition to the Staff, You can see in his face that concern which is genuine concern and caring for his patients something most doctors have appeared to have lost over the years believe me when I say I have had many It takes the our trust in our doctors. As well as our doctors need to trust in, us so. Give him a chance thanks,
About George Harrison III
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336590306
Frequently Asked Questions
George Harrison III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
George Harrison III works at
