George Harper accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
George Harper, EDD
Overview
George Harper, EDD is a Psychologist in Independence, IA.
George Harper works at
Locations
Counseling and Assessment Service PC515 2nd St Ne, Independence, IA 50644 Directions (319) 334-6820
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About George Harper, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114906476
George Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed George Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Harper.
