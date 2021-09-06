See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. George Harb, PT

Internal Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Harb, PT is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3085 SOUTHWESTERN BLVD, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-5138
    100 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-5138
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2021
    Healthgrades he has him as a internal specialist, he's a physical therapist and mostly does spinal rehabilitation but treats many other issues too. My experience has been life-changing! I walked in a few years back with chronic pain for 10 years +, bent over, limping and with a cane. Now I'm walking straight, managing my pain with specific exercises and occasional manipulation/mobilization appointments. If your chiropractor or physical therapist is not working for you please give Georgia try. I go to him at times in severe pain from a flare-up at about a 8 or 9 on the pain scale and leave with half that. When does that ever happen?! I have some complex issues and consider him a miracle worker! My quality of life is tenfold!
    — Sep 06, 2021
    About Dr. George Harb, PT

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083740724
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Harb, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
