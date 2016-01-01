George Hamil, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Hamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
George Hamil, PT
Overview
George Hamil, PT is a Physical Therapist in Bremen, GA.
George Hamil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Therapy Services Inc204 Allen Memorial Dr, Bremen, GA 30110 Directions (770) 574-4300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with George Hamil?
About George Hamil, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1174587620
Frequently Asked Questions
George Hamil accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
George Hamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
George Hamil works at
George Hamil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with George Hamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Hamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Hamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.