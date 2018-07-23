Dr. George Garcia, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Garcia, DC
Overview
Dr. George Garcia, DC is a Chiropractor in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Locations


Dallas Health 360, Downtown Dallas400 N Saint Paul St Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (214) 954-4357Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm


Southwest Spine Center2710 N Josey Ln Ste 301, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (214) 483-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia & Lydia have only worked with me for a short 3 weeks, (Lydia)feet (Dr. Garcia) adjustments. I used Dr. Garcia in 2015 and remembered he was great!!!!, since then I had 2 knee replacements in 2017 and all parts of my body were effected. Lydia has hands of steel and she has changed my very life. Second, Dr. Garcia has also changed my life not only for the better but quality of life has been restored.
About Dr. George Garcia, DC
- Chiropractic
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- Keene State College
