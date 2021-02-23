George Ferrandiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
George Ferrandiz, LCSW
Overview
George Ferrandiz, LCSW is a Counselor in Coral Gables, FL.
George Ferrandiz works at
Locations
George F Ferrandiz Inc.101 Majorca Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 448-6988Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known George for 23 years and he has helped me in more ways than I can describe. I feel so blessed to have met him so many years ago. I can’t say enough wonderful things about him. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND speaking with him if you need someone to really listen and give excellent suggestions on how to deal with issues that arise in your life.
About George Ferrandiz, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1518964162
Frequently Asked Questions
George Ferrandiz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
George Ferrandiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
George Ferrandiz works at
7 patients have reviewed George Ferrandiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Ferrandiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Ferrandiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Ferrandiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.