Dr. George Eischens, OD
Dr. George Eischens, OD is an Optometrist in Prattville, AL.
Barry J. Mcnamara Od PC, 605 JASMINE TRL, Prattville, AL 36066, (334) 358-2440
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Optometry
English
NPI: 1487657912
Dr. Eischens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eischens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eischens works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eischens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eischens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eischens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eischens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.